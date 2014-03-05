JBL Authentic L16 and L8 wireless speakers stream studio quality music from almost any device

JBL has announced a new Authentic Series of wireless speakers in the L16 and L8. Both work with virtually any device, feature digital music enhancing technology and play streams at studio quality.

Both JBL Authentics L16 and L8 feature AirPlay, DLNA, NFC and Bluetooth connectivity meaning you'll have a tough time finding a reasonably modern device that can't play through these speakers.

Both speakers in the Authentic Series support studio quality streaming of 24-bit/96kHz audio, compared to the 16-bit/44.1kHz CD quality that a lot of systems max out at. This is ideal for people using streaming services like Qobuz which offers high-quality music.

The speakers also use Harman Clari-Fi technology which is supposed to restore details lost in the compression of musical files. This can be modified via the free JBL Music app for mobiles and tablets - though how or what that means exactly isn't made clear. JBL says: "Harman Clari-Fi technology replaces the details lost in today’s compressed music files, adding detail and energy to any low quality music stream."

READ: Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Spotify vs Rdio vs Deezer and more

The L16 features a walnut-veneer case with six 50W amplifiers and speakers delivering three-way sound. The L8, in a wooden gloss black case, has four 30W amps that deliver two-way sound.

The JBL Authentic L16 is available now for £900 and the JBL Authentic L8 is also available but for £500.