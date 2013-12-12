JBL Synchros headphones line-up announced, something for everyone from £70 to £300

Harman has announced a new line-up of headphones for its sub-brand JBL. The JBL Synchros range is the first to feature the company's proprietary LiveStage signal processing technology, which is designed to deliver a more natural, lifelike listening experience, rather than the bass-heavy tuning of some competitors.

The JBL Synchros S100 and S200 headphones are in-ear models, with the S100 featuring 9mm drivers, die-cast aluminium construction, PureBass performance, angled ear-tips and a tangle-resistant flat cable. It is available in two colours - onyx and glacier - and three configurationsa: an Apple three-button remote cable, a universal three-button remote cable for other devices, or a straight cable. They cost £89.99, £79.99 and £69.99 respectively.

The Synchros S200 pair cost £119.99 and add 10mm drivers for a bit more oomph. They also feature a slightly more premium design, but share the same colour options. You can get them with either the Apple three-button remote cable or universal three-button remote.

JBL's Synchros S300 features on-ear headphones. They each come with a 40mm driver, plus JBL PureBass, detachable cable with either the Apple in-line remote or universal, soft leather ear cushions and are collapsible for easy storage. They too come in two separate colours and cost £179.99.

The S500 features an over-ear design, as does the S700. They both feature 50mm drivers, JBL LiveStage signal processing, PureBass, and Apple and universal remote options. Both also come in two colours, onyx and glacier. The S700 however has a rechargeable Li-ion battery that powers the JBL LiveStage technology for up to 28 hours, while the S500 requires two AAA batteries. The S700 also comes with a slightly more premium design.

The JBL Synchros S500 retails for £259.99, while the S700 costs £299.99. All headphones in the range are available to buy now. You can find out more at uk.jbl.com.