JBL's Pulse wireless speaker packs an LED light show, Bluetooth and NFC for just £179

JBL has announced the Pulse wireless speaker system, which uniquely offers a listening experience perfectly synced to a colourful and programmable LED light show.

Pulse wirelessly streams music from any mobile devices, and it enhance the music with customisable light themes. That means you can have your very own disco party whenever and wherever your heart desires. There are five pre-programmed light themes and many more downloadable options, and you can set your own patterns of brightness and colour with a single touch.

As for the speaker itself, Pulse can go anywhere - and its rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers 10 hours of music or 5 hours of music and light show. Other features of the Pulse includes two high-performance 40mm drivers, custom-tuned bass port and Bluetooth stereo streaming with NFC.

JBL's Pulse costs £179 at JBL's website or $199 at Best Buy. We've contacted JBL to find out where exactly it's available, and we'll update when more information is known.

