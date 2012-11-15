JBL OnBeat Micro and Venue LT lay claim to be the world's first speaker docks for iPhone 5

Audio specialist JBL has launched what it claims to be the "world's first Lightning connector speaker docks to market". The JBL OnBeat Micro and JBL Venue LT docks both come with the right connectivity to suit the iPhone 5, iPad 4, iPad mini and latest generation iPod touch and iPod nano without the need for an adaptor.

The OnBeat Micro is a portable speaker solution. It can be battery powered, so can be taken on travels, and comes with two full-range transducers and built-in digital signal processing. One set of batteries (4 x AAA) should last up to five hours, and the dock can charge connected iDevices.

It is capable of outputting two times 2 Watts. The speaker dock also has a separate USB connection and 3.5mm stereo audio input, so you can hook up any non-Lightning supporting device too.

The Venue LT is more of a home solution. Its wider base is designed to hold either an iPad mini or fourth-generation iPad and it also features Bluetooth connectivity to connect with up to eight devices. JBL chucks in the MusicFlow application with a purchase of the larger speaker dock that allows users to create customised playlists, edit mixes, adjust volume and EQ settings, as well as browse album artwork.

The JBL OnBeat Micro retails for £79.99, while the JBL Venture LT is £199.99. They are both available from a wide range of stockists, including Currys, Tesco, John Lewis, Amazon and Apple stores, both online and on the high street.