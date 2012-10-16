JBL OnBeat Venue Wireless Speaker turns your iPad into a home entertainment system

Harman has revealed its JBL OnBeat Venue Wireless Speaker system, which the audio specialist says will replace the home entertainment system when used with the Apple iPad

The speakers themselves are fitted with dual full-range drivers, while Harman’s Slipstream port technology ensures a powerful bass with minimum distortion.

Interestingly, Harman has maintained the 30-pin connector which Apple omitted with its recent iPhone 5 - a move that is expected to become the norm with all future Apple devices, starting with the iPad mini.

The iPad, along with any other Apple iOS device - pre iPhone 5 - can be docked at the front of the speaker with the 30-pin connector tucked behind the JBL logo.

However, the JBL OnBeat Venue Wireless Speaker is also Bluetooth compatible. It means the iPhone 5 - and indeed, other Windows, Android or BlackBerry devices - can be paired up to the speaker for wireless playback.

A total of eight devices can be paired simultaneously and Harman has included its own TrueStream wireless streaming technology, which it says will “deliver the highest-quality sound when connecting via Bluetooth”.

The speaker also houses an auxiliary jack, and can also be hooked up to an HDMI TV, though any connecting cable will need to be bought separately.

A free downloadable app called MusicFlow is also available, which allows the user to adjust the volume and EQ settings of the JBL OnBeat Venue Wireless Speaker from their mobile device, as well as customise playlists, edit mixes and browse album artwork.

The JBL OnBeat Venue is available now for £159.99 from John Lewis and Superfi stores.