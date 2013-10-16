Jabra Solemate Max added to wireless speaker lineup, coming later this year

Jabra had added a new speaker to its wireless stereo line of products, and it's called the Jabra Solemate Max.

The Max is a portable speaker with streaming capability over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or NFC, but it's also jaw-droppingly big. The dimensions go as follows: 302mm x 102mm x 138mm. Yeah. It's like the size of a bagel toaster.

It also has the typical Jabra design seen on the Solemate Mini, which unveiled last September, as well as the original Solemate from earlier this year. There's even a jagged speaker base that shields it from damage caused by drops and bumps.

The Max fits two tweeters and two woofers into its large form factor, including an integrated speakerphone and a cable for a wired connection. Other specs include Digital Sound Processing, an Omni Directional microphone with noise filtering, AVRCP and Dolby technology via the Sound Space Expander.

As for batteries, you're looking at 14 hours of talk time, 400 hours of standby and 14 hours of music streaming. There's also a battery-life indicator added to the body.

The Jabra Solemate Max will launch in the fourth quarter of this year, but pricing and availability has yet to be announced. Check out the gallery below for more press shots.