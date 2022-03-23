(Pocket-lint) - A few months ago, it was revealed that Ikea had been developing a portable Bluetooth speaker lamp with a unique Spotify integration. Now, Ikea is announcing that device. It's called Vappeby.

Vappeby looks like a lantern and is the first speaker to feature Spotify Tap (previously limited to headphones). Announced last year, Spotify Tap simplifies the streaming process from Spotify. Once you’ve set up Tap in the Spotify app, the power button on the Vappeby will pick up from where you last left off, while another tap will play a different recommendation based on your history.

The Vappeby was first spotted in a filing posted on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Approval by the body is required for all products that feature wireless technologies.

The Vappeby not only offers one-touch access to Spotify, but also features a rechargeable battery, an integrated LED light, and IP65 resistance. It also comes with a USB-C cable to charge it, but no wall brick. There are no other smart features, including no smart home integration with Ikea’s Tradfri platform. So, it's just a regular Bluetooth speaker for Spotify users.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings · 10 December 2020 If you're not a fan of gaming headsets and want to fill your room with the sounds of gunfire, engine roars and more then we've got you covered.

Still, if any of this interests you, the Ikea Vappeby is available in blue and grey colours from Ikea’s website for $64.99 in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.