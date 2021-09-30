Sonos Ikea new Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos and Ikea first collaborated in 2019 for the launch of the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker and Symfonisk Bookshelf Wi-Fi Speaker. The two companies recently launched the Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, and now the second-generation of the Table Lamp Speaker has been revealed.

The 2021 Symfonisk Table Lamp speaker features a similar base to the original, but it offers more personalisation when it comes to the lamp fitting itself and the shades, keeping in line with the Picture Frame Speaker in the range that is offered with a variety of interchangeable fronts.

The 2nd Gen Symfonisk Table Lamp speaker comes in a black or white base and the lamp shade will be sold separately. According to The Ambient, there will be a choice of two styles - a textile option and a glass option - both of which will come in black and white colour options.

The base of the speaker is said to have had an acoustic overhaul too with a custom waveguide designed to create a good sound experience from any angle.

Given the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker is made in collaboration with Sonos, it will integrate with a Sonos multiroom system, and offer the plethora of features that comes with that. You also get Apple AirPlay 2 and support for up to 100 music services, along with Sonos Radio and features like Trueplay.

The Sonos Ikea Symfonsik Tablet Lamp Speaker will be available in the US and Europe from 12 October for $140. The textile lampshade will cost $29, while the glass lampshade will cost $39.