  Humax launches 'world's thinnest' soundbar that doubles as Bluetooth speaker

Humax has just announced its STA-1200 BSW soundbar, which it claims is the world's thinnest.

Humax, known for its digital set-top boxes, has released the soundbar to enhance TV viewing while also creating a central speaker for Bluetooth music playing.

The STA-1200 BSW is 1200mm long, 37mm high and just 20mm thin - packing in 80W of power across four front speakers. It comes with a separate 100W passive subwoofer which measures 195 x 266 x 265mm. It also comes with both wall-mount brackets and a stand.

When not using it for TV watching, the soundbar can be connected to play music via Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio headphone jack socket. This means streaming music from a mobile, tablet or laptop should be straightforward. The speaker also has an optical in, so it can be attached to a TV, or set-top box, without taking up another HDMI port.

Graham North, commercial director at Humax, said: "Humax has a proven capability in delivering feature-rich digital home products and we have applied that technical expertise to the audio market, with a high performance product that delivers powerful sound into the living room for a highly competitive price."

The Humax STA-1200 BSW will be available from 1 May for £200.