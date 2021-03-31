(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has introduced a smaller version of its £299 Sound X smart speaker that launched last October.

Call Huawei Sound, it will launch in the UK on 1 April 2021 for £199.99. You can buy it from the Huawei online store. It's also coming to Australia, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Spain, and Turkey.

The Sound is a lot like the Sound X smart speaker in terms of looks and specs. That's thanks in part to a collaboration with Devialet, a company whose speakers we've fallen in love with in the past. The Sound features what the two companies have dubbed the "Devialet four-speaker acoustic design", which consists of a 4-inch 40W woofer, three 5W full-range speakers, and pair of passive units.

Huawei's latest hi-res audio certified speaker supports LDAC codec and allows you play lossless audio files in up to 24-bit/96 kHz. You can simply tap your phone to the smart speaker to instantly pair it via NFC, though the Sound also offers 3.5mm AUX-in for wired music playback.

If you're the type to store music, the Sound has 8GB of onboard storage.

There is only a single black colour available, but the buttons at the top offer a colourful ring of lighting that pulses with your tunes.

If any of that interests you, purchase the Sound before 13 April and you'll get £50.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.