HTC unveils the Gramohorn II, a 3D printed HTC One dock unlike any other

HTC UK has announced the Gramohorn II, a speaker dock specially made for the HTC One by young British designer Justin Wolter as part of the company's Here's to Creativity campaign.

It is 3D printed in a plaster-based, composite material and finished by hand in any colour of the customer's choice. It is also available in stainless steel for a limited edition of the speaker system, and every one of them is made to order.

The Gramohorn II works in combination with the HTC One's front-facing BoomSound speakers. It doesn't need power as it passively amplifies the sound coming from the phone itself. The horns work much like those on an original gramophone, hence the name.

"To kick-start our Here's To Creativity campaign Justin has taken the concept of the HTC One's front-facing BoomSound stereo speakers and pushed it to the extreme," said Peter Frolund, general manager of HTC UK.

"His design is the physical embodiment of BoomSound incorporated within a unique, dramatic and stylish sculpture. It's inspiring to see young creatives bringing their big ideas to life.

"HTC UK's Here’s To Creativity campaign is supporting young designers, writers and artists helping them to bring their ideas to life. More exciting creative projects to change the smartphone experience are happening soon."

The Gramohorn II is available from gramohorn.com priced at £999 for the plastic resign model, or £4,999 for the limited-edition version in milled steel.