(Pocket-lint) - With COVID-19 vaccines now widely available in the US, Google is taking a moment to celebrate. It's even programmed Google Assistant to sing you a song about the vaccine rollout, should you ever ask it to do so. Just say, "Hey Google, single the vaccine song".

Android Police first spotted the tune and noted it works with Google Assistant on your phone or Home/Nest speakers. Google Assistant will also sing the song in either a male- or female-sounding voice, depending on your settings. But we couldn't get past the first five seconds without stopping it. The lyrics are, to put it mildly, not great. But we suppose they do encourage any worried people out there to go ahead and get the jab.

That's a message we can get behind. The lyrics also give credit to the scientists who developed the vaccine and frontline workers.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.