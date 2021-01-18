How to set up Apple Music with Google Home and Nest Audio speakers

(Pocket-lint) - There was a time when Apple's music services only worked on Apple products. Thankfully, those days are long gone and Apple, having already made Apple Music available for Amazon Echo users, has also made it available on Google Home and Nest Audio devices.

That means whether you have an old Google Home mini, or one of the newer Nest branded options, you can stream Apple Music.

Read on to find out how to do it, or simply watch our video guide below:

It starts - like everything - with an app. If you haven't got Google Home installed on your phone, you'll need to download that. It's available for the iPhone on the App Store or in the Play Store for Android phones.

Download Google Home from the App Store/Play Store

Sign in to your Google account

Tap the '+' button in the top corner

Select 'Music' underneath 'add services'

Choose Apple Music and sign in

Once you're in and you've signed in - and presuming your Google Home or Nest speaker is already set up - open up the Home app and tap the '+' sign in the top corner. Now you'll see 'music' underneath the 'add services' header. Tap on that.

Now you should see various services in a list underneath the 'more music services' banner.

Tap the little link icon next to Apple Music, and tap 'Link Account' on the next popup window. At this point you'll need to sign in to your Apple ID. Here you should ensure you log in using the Apple ID that you use for Apple Music, iTunes and App Store purchases, which may be different to the one you use for iCloud.

Once you're signed and chosen to allow access for Google Home, Apple Music moves up into the list of your links music services and you can set it as the default option. It might do that automatically though, so that's step you may not need to do yourself.

Say 'Hey Google, play The Smiths' (or something less depressing)

As soon as you've set it up and the accounts are linked, all you need to do is give a voice command to your Google powered smart speaker. So 'Hey Google, play my [playlist name] playlist' would find and play your Apple Music playlist, or you can get it to play specific albums or songs. Whatever floats your boat.

It's relatively seamless, but there's a slight pause between issuing the command and the speaker starting to play the music in our experience.

Once it's playing, you can control it manually in the Home app. Just go to the Google Home app's home screen, tap the media toggle and then you can choose to play, pause, skip tracks, adjust the volume or choose to have the music play from another Google Home or Chromecast audio enabled speaker or dongle.

Writing by Cam Bunton.