Google's latest Nest Audio speaker down to just £69 for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is at its best when it sees the latest generation of gadgets available with discounts, and that's exactly what's happened for Google's latest smart speaker.

The Google Nest Audio is available with a tidy £20 discount, taking it down to just £69.99 for the pre-Black Friday sales period. As well as being available direct from Google, you can snag one from Currys in the UK, with the popular electronics retailer price-matching Google's own online store. You can check out the deal at Currys here.

Google's latest Nest Audio drew interest in the run up to launch after the new redesign caught the attention of tech fans everywhere. Whether you see it as a giant canvas TicTac or stick of Extra gum, the redesign meant Google could re-engineer the speakers inside.

The 75mm mid-woofer and 19mm tweeter combine to offer sound that's noticeably louder and fuller than the first generation Google Home.

For the money, it's a great sounding speaker and was rated highly enough in our review to enter it as a nominee in the Pocket-lint Awards 2020. If you're in the market for a smart speaker, you could do a lot worse, especially at its lowest price so far.

