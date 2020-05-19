Polk's Signa S3 sound bar has built-in Google Chromecast

Polk Audio's latest Signa S3 soundbar has built-in support for Google's Chromecast, meaning you can easily cast music from services like YouTube Music, Tidal, Qobuz or Amazon Music HD.

The soundbar also works with Google Assistant but you'll need a separate Google Home device (or you can use the Google Home app for iOS and Android). As with any Google Home or Chromecast devices, you can also add the Signa S3 to a group of speakers enabling you to easily set up multi-room audio.

The Signa S3 clocks in at $249/£279 and boasts a wireless soundbar, giving you the freedom to place it. The actual bar is very compact at 5.5cm tall and 90cm wide.

Naturally, it also supports HDMI ARC or optical audio and can be connected to 4K or 8K TVs without issue. At this price point it doesn't have Dolby Atmos, but can decode Dolby Digital 5.1. While iot has its own remote it can, of course, work with your TV remotes.

The new soundbar includes Polk Audio's proprietary patented Voice Adjust tech that means you can fine tune sound to your tastes. This is really useful if you often lose dialogue when listening to shows with particularly punchy soundtracks. There are also three DSP modes - music, movie and night.

The Signa S3 also joins the lower end Signa Solo soundbar and Signa S2 soundbar and subwoofer in the Polk range.