You can now 'OK Google' with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 and Beosound 2

Bang & Olufsen announced in January that Google Assistant would be coming to several of its speakers and headphones this year. Fast forward to now and the company has announced the high-end Beosound 1 and Beosound 2 will be the first devices to be updated with Google Assistant support.

We'd anticipate that there will be more announcements from B&O at next week's IFA 2018 show in Berlin where, naturally, Pocket-lint will be out in force to bring you the latest launches.

Talking to Pocket-lint back at CES 2018, B&O tech director Petros Belimpasakis said that the company would seek to integrate more voice assistants in its devices but that multiroom support was a pre-requisite.

"It goes back to our core philosophy of basically being agnostic and giving customers choice but the Google Assistant is a starting point," said Belimpasakis. "It’s the only ecosystem that has, let’s say building blocks we need which is the multiroom, the voice assistant, the apps but as other ecosystems mature we will bring more assistants on board.

B&O wants to make its speakers and headphones as compatible with Google, Apple and Amazon technology as possible; it has already announced AirPlay 2 for 10 devices including the Beoplay M3, Beoplay M5, A9 mk2 and Beosound range.

