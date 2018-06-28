Google Home and Chromecast users have been experiencing problems with their devices over the last day or so and Google has now issued a fix for the problem. It should download automatically to your device, but if not then you need to reset.

With Chromecast, simply unplug the power source and plug it back in again after a few seconds - the device always checks for an update when it is rebooted.

With Google Home, there are a couple of ways you can force the update. From the Google Home app, go to Devices in the top right corner of the Home screen. You'll then see any available Google Home devices. Find the device 'card' for the device you'd like to reboot. In the top right corner of the device card, tap the menu - this will take you into Settings for that device. Then tap More > Reboot.

Can't see your device in the Google Home app? Make sure your phone or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Google Home device.

If you can't do this, simply unplug Google Home, leave it unplugged for a minute or so and then plug it back in.

Google identified a problem with the devices yesterday and tweeted an apology. It has since announced the availability of the fix, but hasn't yet offered any reason for the issues.

We have a fix for Google Home and Chromecast. It will automatically roll out within the next 6 hours. To get back up and running now, reboot your device → https://t.co/CM4ov63F46. Thanks for sticking with us! — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

