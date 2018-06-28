  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Google speaker news

Google Home or Chromecast not working? Here's how to fix them

|
Pocket-lint Google Home or Chromecast not working? Here's how to fix them
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...By Pocket-lint Promotion

- Lots of people are experiencing problems with their Google devices but there's now a fix

Google Home and Chromecast users have been experiencing problems with their devices over the last day or so and Google has now issued a fix for the problem. It should download automatically to your device, but if not then you need to reset. 

With Chromecast, simply unplug the power source and plug it back in again after a few seconds - the device always checks for an update when it is rebooted. 

With Google Home, there are a couple of ways you can force the update. From the Google Home app, go to Devices in the top right corner of the Home screen. You'll then see any available Google Home devices. Find the device 'card' for the device you'd like to reboot. In the top right corner of the device card, tap the menu - this will take you into Settings for that device. Then tap More > Reboot. 

Can't see your device in the Google Home app? Make sure your phone or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your Google Home device.

If you can't do this, simply unplug Google Home, leave it unplugged for a minute or so and then plug it back in. 

Google identified a problem with the devices yesterday and tweeted an apology. It has since announced the availability of the fix, but hasn't yet offered any reason for the issues. 

Now why not check out these Google Home tips and tricks

PopularIn Speakers
  1. Google Home or Chromecast not working? Here's how to fix them
  2. Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands
  3. What's the best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
  4. Sonos Beam vs Sonos Playbar: Which is the best Sonos soundbar for you?
  5. Sonos Beam review: Compact in size, not in sound
  1. The best Amazon US Prime Day deals: When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?
  2. Apple AirPlay 2: All the details on Apple's latest streaming tech
  3. Apple HomePod features: Everything you need to know
  4. BlitzWolf soundbar announced: great value and strong sound
  5. Sonos and Dolby Atmos: Possible, but not right for new Beam speaker
Comments