Klipsch Three and One speakers combine old school looks with modern Google Assistant control

There are multiple manufacturers adding Google Assistant to their speaker systems, but most prefer a more futuristic look to go with the modern day control methods.

Klipsch, on the other hand, has announced Google Assistant is coming to two speakers that look like they were crafted in the 1940s, yet have the latest tech inside.

Called Klipsch The Three and The One, the two speakers use wood and copper in their designs and are styled like old-fashioned box radios. They are part of the Heritage Wireless range and versions are already available from the manufacturer. The next models though, will have Google's voice assistant as part of their specifications list.

Both speakers already support wireless audio formats, including aptX for lossless transmission and playback. They also connect via Bluetooth. The Three speaker also comes with an 8-hour rechargeable battery.

We're still yet to find out exactly what you'll be able to do with Google Assistant on the speakers - just how baked into the experience it will be - but those with an eye on original design flair and audiophile performance should keep 'em peeled to find out.

The GA-enabled Klipsch The Three will cost $499 and be available this coming fall. The One will be available for $349 from the spring in the US.