Google Home Max is now available to buy in the US, but you'll have to join a waiting list

Google's high-end version of its Home smart speaker with Assistant built-in, the Google Home Max, is now available to buy in the US.

It's the company's big rival to Apple HomePod and looks a bitt like the Sonos Play:3, and similarly focuses heavily on stereo audio quality. It sports dual 4.5-inch woofers and dual 0.7-inch custom tweeters, and is claimed to be more than 20 times more powerful than the existing Google Home.

It's quite a bit bigger than the current Google Home too, although it can be laid horizontally or stood on one end.

The Home Max supports a range of music file formats, including AAC, AAC+, MP3, FLAC and WAV, has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless streaming from the majority of sources.

The Google Home Max will work in a multiroom setup with other Home products, plus other speakers with Cast support. It also has Bluetooth connectivity on board.

When Google first announced the speaker back in October, it wasn't actually available to buy, unlike the Pixel 2 smartphones and Google Home Mini, that could be pre-ordered. Now though that's all changed. You can buy one directly from Google's online store, or rather join a waiting list to be able to buy one, presumably because of high demand.

It is priced at $399 and can be had in either charcoal or chalk colour finishes. There is still no word on UK availability.