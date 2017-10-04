It's official: Google announces smaller, softer Home Mini speaker

Google is in the middle of holding a product launch event, and it just announced the Google Home Mini.

Isabelle Olson, who is lead designer for Home hardware, took the stage in San Francisco to introduce the latest version of Google Home, Google's smart speaker that was first launched last year. (You might remember Olson for her work as a lead designer on the original Google Glass). Anyway, Olson said Home products should look good in your house, and that "form and size really matters".

So, with that, she brought out the Google Home Mini. And it looks just like the device shown in all the recent leaks. It's a little puck with fabric on top. In fact, Olson said fabric is "core to the product experience". Home Mini has four LED lights under the fabric, though, in order to let you know when it's in the middle of interacting. Olson said Home Mini comes in three colours: coral, chalk, and charcoal.

It's a pretty simple product overall. It comes with built-in Google Assistant, and it'll basically compete with Amazon's tiny Echo Dot device, as Home Mini can even work with Chromecast speakers. It's available to pre-order from 4 October for $49 in the US and will be in stores on 19 October. It'll eventually be available in all seven Google Home countries, including the UK. No word yet on UK pricing.

Thanks to several leaks and rumours over the past few months, we already had a sneaky suspicion that Google would unveil this at its event. We also think the company might debut new Pixel phones, as well as a Pixelbook laptop and a second-generation Daydream View headset. See Pocket-lint's guide here for more information on how to stream Google's event live from your browser.

