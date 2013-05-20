  FCC filing from Google hints at new Nexus Q-like media player

A new Google device, with the description "media player", has surfaced in a Federal Communications Commission filing under the model number H2G2-42 and device label of H840.

The mystery device, which sounds like a follow-up to Google's failed Nexus Q, has an external AC adapter, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi capability, and can link up to a display. The FCC filing is vague otherwise, but the specs seem very similar to the Nexus Q that was canned quickly after Google I/O 2012.

The H840 DEVICE product has a model number that references Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, according to Dutch website TabletGuide.nl. Google has mentioned the number 42 - otherwise known as the answer to life, the universe and everything - a lot recently. The tech giant even alluded to 42 in a blog post today when announcing a huge Google+ for Android update.

A new version of the Nexus Q did not launch at Google I/O this year, but tech website Droid-Life's sources have claimed a Nexus-Q-like device is "potentially in the works from Google". The specifics of the device aren't clear, but it may be similar to the first-generation Nexus Q that allowed users to stream Google Play Music, Google Play Movies and TV and YouTube to their TV - like Apple's AirPlay.

The rumoured product, which may be the same H840 device detailed in the FCC filing, reportedly has a focus on gaming, sports the codename “Wolfie,” and features a RGB LED light. Google's new gaming features that have recently been added to Android might also make an appearance.