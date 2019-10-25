The 16th annual Pocket-lint Awards are nearly upon us, which means in the middle of November, in association with EE, we will be celebrating the best devices across a number of categories including smartphones, cars, laptops and cameras.

There are 19 main categories this year and as usual, we have been giving you a rundown of each category's nominees and what each category is looking for. The Best Soundbar 2019 category focuses on the best kit dedicated to improving your TV viewing that we have reviewed over the last 12 months.

The Short Listed nominees for Best Soundbar 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great soundbars above you think should win the Best Soundbar award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Soundbar 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.