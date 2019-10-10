The Pocket-lint Awards are just a few weeks away, taking place in association with EE in the middle of November. The Awards are turning 16 this year and there are 19 categories ranging from best game and best security camera to best camera and best smartphone.

Each category has six shortlisted nominations, all of which have been reviewed by us in full over the last 12 months and there are some excellent contenders across the board.

We have been diving a little deeper into each category, detailing the nominations and the kind of devices that are eligible to be considered within each of the categories. The Best Speaker category in the EE Pocket-lint Awards features nominees from the best-sounding on-the-go or at-home audio devices, with the nominees spanning multi-room speakers to Bluetooth speakers.

Only one can be king of sound though. The Short List nominations for Best Speaker 2019 are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great speakers above you think should win the Best Speaker award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Speaker 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.