John Williams' epic Vienna concert gets the Dolby Atmos treatment

(Pocket-lint) - An epic John Williams concert featuring his best-known music has been remastered in Dolby Atmos. You can experience the concert in Atmos Music if you have an Amazon Music HD subscription while it'll also be released on Blu-ray via the renowned Deutsche Grammophon label. It's available from August 14.

The concert is Williams' 'Live in Vienna' spectacular at the famous Musikverien from January and features the legendary composer alongside violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Wiener Philharmoniker.

Dolby Atmos Music is now available on Tidal as well as Amazon Music HD. You'll need a compatible Atmos audio device like the Amazon Echo Studio to experience it in full quality - even though you won't necessarily know you're listening to it when you do - the Dolby logo is shown in apps but it is subtle.

Of course, Williams’ film scores are the best-known in movies - his work includes soundtracks for films such as the entire Stars Wars saga, the Indiana Jones movies, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and the first three Harry Potter movies.

Williams has won five Oscars, five Emmys, four Golden Globes and an incredible twenty-five Grammys.

Here's Williams taking about the performance:

Writing by Dan Grabham.