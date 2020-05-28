Tidal brings Dolby Atmos Music to compatible soundbars, TVs and streamers

Dolby Atmos Music is coming to compatible soundbars, TVs and receivers through Tidal's premium HiFi tier. Dolby Atmos Music is intended to highlight details lost with traditional recordings so you can hear a closer reproduction to that which the artist intended.

To stream Dolby Atmos Music via the service you'll need to be using the Tidal app on one of the following Dolby Atmos devices: Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen), Fire TV (3rd gen), and Nvidia Shield TV or Nvidia Shield TV Pro (2019 or newer models). The app is also available on Dolby Atmos-enabled android TVs from Sony and Philips.

The library of Dolby Atmos music is growing. Taken from the catalogues of Universal and Warner, the roster of remixed Dolby Atmos tracks includes The Weeknd, Blondie and Ariana Grande plus Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita.

Dolby Atmos Music first launched on Amazon Music HD last September in time for the debut of the Echo Studio speaker. Then Tidal launched it on compatible Android smartphones only in December. But Dolby Atmos Music is only now coming to more traditional Dolby Atmos TV and audio gear.

As with Amazon Music HD, Tidal HiFi will automatically default to the Atmos mix if it is available the playback device allows it.

To find songs in Dolby Atmos, you can go to the Tidal home screen and look under Available in Dolby Atmos or search for Dolby Atmos. There are currently dedicated "At Home" playlists focused on genres like Pop, Hip-Hop, and Jazz.

Tidal also already includes high-quality MQA tracks with Tidal Masters. The service is offering an extended 60-day free trial for new subscribers.