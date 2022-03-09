Denon Home Subwoofer rounds off the wireless speaker family

(Pocket-lint) - Denon has introduced a dedicated subwoofer in its Denon Home speaker range, to add extra oomph to a wireless setup.

The Denon Home Subwoofer connects wireless to the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 or other Home wireless speaker and can also be used as part of a 5.1 wire-free system.

The only cable required is for power - the rest is hooked up over Wi-Fi thanks to Denon's multiroom Heos platform.

It contains an 8-inch woofer inside a compact enclosure, so can be hidden away easily if you prefer. The design also matches other speakers in the Denon Home family, so it will also look nice ranged alongside them.

Settings can be adjusted through the dedicated Heos app for mobile devicesm with output level, low-pass filter and phase all able to be tweaked.

The overall Denon Home family is compatible with Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Deezer, Tidal and other music streaming services, with playback of high-res files possible, including 192kHz/24-bit and DSD 2.8/5.6MHz.

Individual speakers in the range can be dotted around the home and linked, so you can have the same music playing in different rooms.

The Denon Home Subwoofer is available now priced at £449 / €499. US pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.