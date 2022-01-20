(Pocket-lint) - Denon has announced the DHT-S517 - a soundbar and wireless subwoofer system that offers Dolby Atmos sound in a 3.1.2 configuration.

Tuned by the Denon Sound Masters team, the bar includes HDMI eARC connectivity for seamless use when plugged into a similarly-enabled TV. It can also be used with non-ARC TVs through its digital optical audio port.

An additional 4K-enabled HDMI port allows for an external source to also be connected to the soundbar.

Bluetooth is on board, to stream audio from mobile and other supporting devices, while the seven-channel array works with a number of different audio signature modes. These include movie and music modes, but also a pure mode to eliminate surround processing and other adjusted characteristics. A night mode is also selectable, to soften the audio when others are sleeping.

The DHT-S517 also benefits from Denon's dialogue enhancer technology, which improves voices and spoken content.

"While TV manufactures have developed thinner screens with high resolution and great picture quality, space for speakers has notably diminished, resulting in a sacrificed sound experience," said Denon president, Trip Randall.

"With our newest Denon soundbar, you’ll immediately boost your home theatre experience to upgraded 3D sound and will find your viewing experience makes exponential leaps forward for the better."

The Denon DHT-S517 soundbar and wireless subwoofer system will be available at the end of January. It'll be priced at £379 / €399.

US pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.