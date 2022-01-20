Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Denon speaker news

Denon DHT-S517 soundbar includes Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Denon Denon DHT-S517 soundbar includes Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer

- Available end of January

- Priced at £379 / €399

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Denon has announced the DHT-S517 - a soundbar and wireless subwoofer system that offers Dolby Atmos sound in a 3.1.2 configuration.

Tuned by the Denon Sound Masters team, the bar includes HDMI eARC connectivity for seamless use when plugged into a similarly-enabled TV. It can also be used with non-ARC TVs through its digital optical audio port.

An additional 4K-enabled HDMI port allows for an external source to also be connected to the soundbar.

Bluetooth is on board, to stream audio from mobile and other supporting devices, while the seven-channel array works with a number of different audio signature modes. These include movie and music modes, but also a pure mode to eliminate surround processing and other adjusted characteristics. A night mode is also selectable, to soften the audio when others are sleeping.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need
Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings ·

If you're not a fan of gaming headsets and want to fill your room with the sounds of gunfire, engine roars and more then we've got you covered.

The DHT-S517 also benefits from Denon's dialogue enhancer technology, which improves voices and spoken content.

"While TV manufactures have developed thinner screens with high resolution and great picture quality, space for speakers has notably diminished, resulting in a sacrificed sound experience," said Denon president, Trip Randall.

"With our newest Denon soundbar, you’ll immediately boost your home theatre experience to upgraded 3D sound and will find your viewing experience makes exponential leaps forward for the better."

The Denon DHT-S517 soundbar and wireless subwoofer system will be available at the end of January. It'll be priced at £379 / €399.

US pricing is yet to be confirmed.

squirrel_widget_6501634

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Denon DHT-S517 soundbar includes Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer
Denon DHT-S517 soundbar includes Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer By Rik Henderson ·
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 "production started"
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini 2 "production started" By Rik Henderson ·
Apple appears to have discontinued the Beats Pill Plus
Apple appears to have discontinued the Beats Pill Plus By Conor Allison ·
How to set up Apple Music with Google Home and Nest Audio speakers
How to set up Apple Music with Google Home and Nest Audio speakers By Cam Bunton ·
What is Sonos Flex, what do the subscriptions offer and how much do they cost?
What is Sonos Flex, what do the subscriptions offer and how much do they cost? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Bluetooth speakers 2022: Top portable speakers for every budget
Best Bluetooth speakers 2022: Top portable speakers for every budget By Conor Allison · · Updated