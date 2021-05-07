(Pocket-lint) - Denon and Marantz were among the first brands to release AV receivers that support 4K 120Hz for gaming - or 8K. However, it soon transpired that there was an issue with 4K 120Hz transmission through the dedicated HDMI 2.1 port, specifically when it came to Xbox Series X.

Users reported loss or audio, a black screen or both when trying to output 4K 120Hz from their next-gen console.

The receivers seem to work with 1080p 120Hz fine - we have the Denon AVR-X2700H ourselves and it can run 120Hz from an Xbox Series S (tested) or X at that resolution. However, having to switch the resolution in settings just to play 120Hz games each time can be a pain.

Thankfully though, the owner of both Denon and Marantz, Sound United, has now stepped up with a fix. It cannot be mended through a software update, it seems, but an adapter box has been developed that sits between the Xbox and the "8K" port of your AVR.

It will be available to all affected Denon and Marantz AV receiver owners for free, as long as the receiver is still in warranty.

Orders can be made either here for Denon, or here for Marantz. They open on 15 May and deliveries are expected to start at the end of the month.

It is likely that future AVRs from the brands, plus Yamaha, will have the issue ironed out.

You can see the affected receivers below:

AVR-A110

AVR-S960H

AVR-X2700H

AVR-X3700H

AVR-X4700H

AVR-X6700H

AV7706

NR1711

SR5015

SR6015

SR7015

SR8015

