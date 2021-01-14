(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a soundbar to amp your TV's sound? Denon has just announced an attractive addition to its Home range: the Denon Home Sound Bar 550.

First and foremost this medium-sized soundbar is designed to enhance your TV's audio - and any devices, such as next-gen consoles, that you may have linked up.

It can decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based three-dimensional formats, outputting through its quad 55mm drivers, dual 19mm tweeters and a trio of bass radiators to give rounded sound without the need for a subwoofer.

But the Home Sound Bar 550 is all about expansion too. You can add a subwoofer. You can add Denon Home separates, wirelessly, to create a wider surround sound system if you wish too. Or simply sync it with other Denon Heos products to create a multi-room system as you please - whether that's the Denon Home 350, 250 or 150.

The Sound Bar 550 - which measures 650mm long x 75mm high x 120mm deep - is small enough to not get in the way of a TV screen, while its touch-panel control system only illuminates when being interacted with to ensure no unwanted reflections.

There's also an included remote, or you can interact using the Denon Heos app - or your voice using Amazon Alexa or Apple's Siri (the latter via AirPlay 2 and your iOS device, not direct microphone pickup). There's no Google Assistant support at this time.

So whether you want to use the Home Sound Bar 550 for music, TV audio, Blu-ray, or next-gen consoles, there are enough wired and wireless connections to cater for your needs. An HDMI input is paired next to an HDMI output (with eARC) to pass Hi-Res Audio (up to 192Hz/24-bit), 4K UHD HDR, with HDCP 2.3 compliance ensuring the necessary handshakes are made.

And with a price of £/$599/€649 we'd rather like to shake Denon's hand, as the Home Sound Bar 550 looks like a great addition to the Home range at a well considered price. Let's hope it sounds as good - which we'll find out when we obtain a review sample around its "mid February" launch date (pre-orders open 1 February).

Writing by Mike Lowe.