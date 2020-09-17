Denon intros well-priced DHT-S416 2.1 Soundbar with Google Chromecast

(Pocket-lint) - Audio specialist Denon has announced its first soundbar with Google Chromecast built-in. Costing £299/€329, the Denon DHT-S416 will be available from end of September.

Denon is no stranger to soundbars, of course, but the DHT-S416 offers an alternative option and means you can stream music - including Hi-Res Audio from services including YouTube Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz.

You can, of course, use it with Google's Chromecast multiroom options to team it up with other speakers.

Unfortunately, it doesn't have Google Assistant built-in for voice control, but you can voice control it using another Google Assistant compatible device, whether that's your phone or a Google Home or Nest smart speaker elsewhere in your home.

The Denon DHT-S416 comes with a separate subwoofer boasting a 5.25-inch driver in a ported enclosure for excellent bass. And, because it's wireless you have freedom of placement.

The bar itself is quite thin at 5.6mm tall - pretty titchy when compared to many soundbars - but it still has some beefy audio inside it - a pair of 1.25x4.4-inch full-range oval drivers and dual 1-inch tweeters.

Writing by Dan Grabham.