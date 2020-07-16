Denon has announced a music system with matching speakers that not only sports a CD player, DAB radio and music streaming, it is Heos compatible so can be used as part of a multiroom music setup.

The Denon CEOL N11 DAB can be purchased as a standalone unit, for connection to your own speakers or amplifier, or with a optional, matching stereo pair.

As well as its CD player and DAB/DAB+/AM/FM radio, it has USB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also supports Apple's AirPlay 2 standard, for lossles music streaming from an iOS device.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported too, as long as you have an Echo, Google Home or another voice enabled device nearby. There are also two optical audio inputs, so you can use it to expand the sound output of a TV, for example.

An IR sensor enables control through your TV's remote, in that instance.

Its HEOS compatibility allows it to sync seamlessly with other Denon multiroom systems, for whole home music playback.

The two matching speakers - Denon SC-N10 - each run on a 12cm woofer and 3cm soft dome tweeter.

The Denon CEOL N11 DAB will cost £529 (and the same in euros), while the Denon SC-N10 speakers will be £99 (also the same in euros) for the pair. Both will be available in stores and online from August, in black, white or grey colour schemes.