All-new Denon Home multi-room speakers hope to take the fight to Sonos

Denon has announced Denon Home - a trio of wireless multi-room speakers. The company is no stranger to multi-room and sells devices such as multi-room-capable AV receivers and soundbars under the HEOS sub-brand.

The Home 150, Home 250 and Home 350 are available at various price points starting and the 150 is clearly priced to rival the Sonos One and newcomer Echo Studio. The Home 150 costs $249/£219, the Home 250 $499/£449 and the Home 350 ($699/£599).

The Denon Home speakers are available in black or white come with a multitude of connectivity options as should any connected speaker worth its salt. Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth are on board while you can connect the system up to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, TuneIn, Deezer and more.

A USB socket and 3.5mm aux input on each speaker also means you can listen to your own hi-res files or connect up a device like a Chromecast Audio (which you can still get despite it being discontinued), Echo Dot or Echo Flex.

However, full Amazon Alexa support is coming "later in 2020" thanks to a firmware update - all three speakers have microphones built-in. There's no mention of Google Assistant, though.

If you have an existing HEOS-capable device you can just add the Denon Home speakers into your current setup.

You can pair two of the Denon Home speakers to the Denon DSW-1H subwoofer to create a 2.1 system, while you're also able to connect a pair of Home speakers as rear surround channels for the Denon DHT-S716H soundbar and DSW-1H subwoofer to create a full 5.1 system.