Denon's all-in-one DHT-S216 soundbar uses DTS Virtual:X for virtual surround sound

Denon has announced a new all-in-one soundbar, the snappily-titled £199 DHT-S216. Aimed squarely at the entry-level market, the 6cm-high bar has a couple of tricks up its sleeve, notably the use of DTS' Virtual:X technology for virtual surround sound.

As you'd expect, the DHT-S216 supports ARC (Audio Return Channel) so you can control the audio from your TV remote plus support for 4K Ultra HD (60Hz) over HDMI 2.2. There are also optical and auxiliary inputs as well as Bluetooth support for audio streaming from another device.

In terms of audio hardware, there are two 3-inch down-firing subwoofers, dual mid-range drivers and two 1-inch tweeters.

As you'll probably know, Virtual:X isn't as well-known as other surround sound technologies like Dolby Atmos, but Denon has other options if you want to immerse yourself in the Atmos ecosystem. The DHT-S216 does have support for Dolby Digital Decoding so it can process multi-channel surround sound information.

Like other virtual surround sound technologies, algorithms are employed to simulate multi-channel playback.

There's also a Pure Mode, which eschews the processed sound you'll get from the also-included Movie, Music or Night modes so you can listen to unadulterated audio should you wish to. There's also a three-mode dialogue enhancer to raise up speech in the mix.