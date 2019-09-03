Denon's new streamer has AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and more

Denon's new PMA-150H streaming amp is a fine example of an all-comers network player. The 70W per channel amp features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 support plus direct integration with Spotify Connect, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, SoundCloud and Napster.

That's all provided thanks to Denon's own Heos technology, so you can also combine the player with other Denon tech and playback music across various rooms.

There's also a DAB+ and FM tuner as well for easy access to native radio stations, while TuneIn provides pretty much everything else. Hi-res audio files like ALAC, FLAC and WAV lossless are also supported up to 19kHz, 24-bit.

The PMA-150H is part of Denon's well-known design series of compact separates with an OLED screen and aluminium top and bottom panels designed to dissipate heat.

The unit also boasts a front-mounted USB port (as well as one on the rear) so you can easily access music from a drive you've been given or have brought from elsewhere - especially useful for larger, hi-res files. You can also directly connect the player to a computer to more easily handle Hi-res - this will also enable you to playback higher resolution files up to 384kHz, 32-bit should you wish to.

There's also an integrated headphone amp to drive headphones with the larger-format 63mm connector - you can hook these up to the jack on the front panel.

Costing £1,099 or $1,099, the PMA-150H is available this month and there's a matching DCD-100 CD player to go with it, too.