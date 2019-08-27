Denon's latest soundbars offer Wi-Fi streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and more plus AirPlay 2

Denon's latest soundbars integrate the company's HEOS streaming tech, so you can easily access music from various streaming services including Spotify, Amazon (free and premium), Deezer, Tidal, TuneIn and more.

You can also use voice control with them via an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant compatible device - they don't have voice control built-in. Heos is a multiroom tech, so you can play the same song in different rooms if you have other Denon Heos-compatible devices.

The DHT-S516H (£699/$799), DHT-S716H (£799/$899) and cheaper, non-streaming DHT-S316 (€299) will be available next month. The latter model doesn't appear to be coming to the UK.

The DHT-S516H comes with a separate subwoofer and also has Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 support, too, plus optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs as well. Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS are all supported.

The top-end DHT-S716H is designed to pair with a totally separate product - the (£599/$599) wireless Denon DSW-1H subwoofer and can have more Denon Heos speakers added to create a 5.1 setup. It's clearly designed for a more premium audience with support for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

As you'd expect, the HDMI input on each soundbar is compatible with 4K and ARC. There's also high-res audio support, too.