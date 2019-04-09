  1. Home
Marantz's new Melody X is its smallest hi-fi system yet

- Featuring built-in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth

Marantz’s Melody X is a new one-box hi-fi that’s the company’s smallest yet. It features CD, DAB+ and FM plus streaming via Bluetooth and Apple’s AirPlay 2 tech.

The compact Melody X is available from today in black or silver-gold for £629 or €699.

You’re also able to stream and multi-room via Denon and Marantz’s HEOS tech. That enables you to control music using the HEOS app although naturally, you’ll need other HEOS gear to multi-room your setup.

The HEOS app enables you to stream music from Spotify, TuneIn Internet Radio, Sound Cloud, Tidal, Napster, Deezer or play music files on the Melody X.

The four-channel system can drive two pairs of loudspeakers with independent volume control for each pair. You’re also able to choose to drive a single pair of speakers in bi-amping mode. Power is set at 2x60W, or 4x30W.

You’re also able to use the system with your TV setup by connecting a set-top box or Blu-ray player to the two digital audio inputs. The Melody X can automatically wake when sensing an audio signal and can be programmed to work with your TV’s remote for volume, mute and source selection.

