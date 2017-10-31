Denon introduces trio of Envaya Bluetooth speakers featuring a complete redesign

Denon has refreshed its Envaya range of wireless Bluetooth speakers for 2017. There will be three models in the family: Envaya and Envaya Mini, which are long-running models, and a new Envaya Pocket. We first saw them at an exclusive European event at the beginning of June, but they're now all available to buy.

Denon went back to the drawing board when it came to the design of the speakers, and so now instead of the slightly more striking lines and black/blue colour finish of the previous model, this new range introduces a more minimalist approach. All three speakers exhibit the same design, complete with new cloth grille, with the only real difference being their sizes.

The three speakers share many of the same features, namely a 30 metre Bluetooth range, aptX Bluetooth to ensure you get the highest possible sound quality from compatible devices and and IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning they can be submerged in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes. They'll be more than happy to take a splash by the poolside, then.

Up to eight mobile devices can be connected to any of the Envaya speakers at one time, and you can wirelessly connect two speakers together to create a stereo pair. All three models are compatible with Siri for controlling various features with your voice at the press of a button.

Battery life is rated at between 10-12 hours depending on the speaker you choose and how hard you push it and all have a 3.5mm auxiliary input for connecting other sources.

Onto the speakers themselves. The Envaya is the flagship of the range and will be available for £169. Denon says it offers the best performance of the family and can happily be used both inside and outside the home. The Envaya Mini is ideal for taking on holiday, it will be available for £129. Finally, the Envaya Pocket is the baby of the range and will be available for £89.