Denon has a new stylish and affordable pair of headphones; the £79 AH-C621R

Audio expert Denon has announced the latest addition to its range of high-quality in-ear headphones. The AH-C621R are designed to be compatible with an iPhone or iPad, but that shouldn't deter Android owners.

The AH-C621R are fitted with custom-made 11.5mm drivers, which Denon says are tuned for a flat EQ curve, meaning they should deliver "both powerful bass and exceptional clarity".

Your music should also arrive at your ears distortion-free thanks to Denon Acoustic Optimiser ports on the front and rear of the housings, which have been used to equalise the air pressure around the drivers themselves.

The drivers are housed within a rather eye-catching die-cast aluminium casing, and the supplied Comply TX400 foam ear tips ensure you'll get a secure fit to prevent any sound leaking out. Denon has also fitted its own Radial Cascade Damper which promises to minimise the amount of interference generated by the cable when it rubs against your clothes.

The three-button in-line microphone is compatible with iPhones and iPads for functions including play/pause, track skip and volume changes, and it can even be used to summon Siri.

As is now common with Denon's headphones, a companion app is available for iOS and Android, which allows you to adjust the sound settings to your personal taste, and can be used as an audio player for any files on your device. It can even be used to access TuneIn radio and its 70,000+ Internet radio stations.

The Denon AH-C621R in-ear headphones will be available from April in white or black for £79.