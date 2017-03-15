Denon Heos soundbar and sub take Sonos head-on

Denon's Heos multiroom audio system has been compared to Sonos often in the past and the latest pair of products are set to continue that trend.

The Heos Bar is a direct rival to the Sonos Playbar, while the wireless Heos Subwoofer will draw comparisons with the Sonos Sub.

We haven't tried either out yet, so don't know how they match up in performance, but at £849 the soundbar is pricier thanks to having a range of four 4K-enabled, HDR-compatible HDMI 2.0a ports on the rear. The subwoofer, on the other hand, is actually £100 less than its Sonos equivalent, coming in at £599.

The Heos Bar is compatible with other Heos multiroom products and can stream audio through internet services, including Spotify and Tidal, via Bluetooth and play internet radio stations. It can also stream your own music library from a source on your network.

Its HDMI ports mean that you can feed sources, including 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players, directly into the back of the Bar (something the Sonos does not do).

It is a three-channel design, with left, right and centre channels. There are nine drivers in a 45-degree configuration to give as wide a soundstage as possible. It also decodes its own surround sound using the same digital signal processing as Denon AV receivers.

It can be paired with two Heos speakers to act as rears for complete 5.1 audio.

The Heos Subwoofer is completely wireless - save for power - and can sync with the Bar to add muscle to soundtracks. It can also work in tandem with other Heos speakers.

It features two custom-made 5 1/4-inch drive units and Class D amplification for deep bass no matter where you put it in the room.

Both devices work with the Heos App for iOS and Android and will be available from April at Denon retailers.