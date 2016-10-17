Denon Heos gets Alexa integration; bark commands at your speakers or soundbar

Denon has just announced it's struck up an agreement with Amazon that will see its Alexa voice-enabled assistant integrated to all Heos-enabled products by Q1 2017. It means Heos owners will be able to control their music systems using just their voice, with no need to use the companion app for iOS and Android.

And because it's Alexa, it will be able to do more than just play music from connected services through the Heos speakers, it will also be able to answer questions, get you the latest news and control smart home products.

Denon's Heos system currently comprises the Heos 1, Heos 3, Heos 5 and Heos 7 multi-room speakers, a Heos HomeCinema soundbar and subwoofer, Heos Drive amplifier, Heos link and Heos amp. A Heos system can already be controlled via apps for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire devices, but the latest update means you can just use your voice to control all aspects of the system.

Heos is a multi-room audio system designed to rival Sonos and Bluesound and supports high-resolution audio, something Sonos can't do.

Brendon Stead, SVP product development at Denon said: "We see the recent shift towards voice as the preferred interface for searching, retrieving and controlling music as a tremendously compelling arena where we can focus that heritage of technical excellent and innovation to deliver completely new experiecens".

Steve Rabuchin, VP Amazon Alexa added: "We are excited to collaborate with Denon to bring hands-free voice control to premium audio products early next year. Soon Heos and Amazon Alexa customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of the Alexa voice service plug high-quality home audio - getting us one step closer to our goal of enabling Alexa voice control of every device within customers' homes".