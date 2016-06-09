Denon adds Hi-Res to HEOS, confirms wider system expansion

Denon announced a major upgrade to its HEOS multi-room speaker range in the form of the HEOS HS2 a couple of months ago and the new range is now available to buy.

The HEOS HS2 range carries the same design as the original HEOS HS1 system and the two ranges will work together but the HS2 speakers add Hi-Res audio support and built-in Bluetooth functionality.

There are four speakers within the HEOS system comprising the HEOS 1, HEOS 3, HEOS 5 and HEOS 7. Alongside this, there is also the HEOS HomeCinema, which is a soundbar and sub duo, the HEOS Drive, which is a multi-zone AMP and the HEOS AMP, which will turn any speakers into a wireless zone.

Denon also offers the HEOS Link which is a wireless pre-amplifier that will turn any stereo system into a wireless zone, allowing users to connect up a separate AV receiver for example.

This latter device might not be necessary for too much longer for everyone however as Denon has also announced its HEOS technology will be introduced to a couple of AVRs across the Denon and Marantz ranges.

The AVRs powered by HEOS will enable users to access music streaming services including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Napster, among others, as well as control them through the main HEOS app, removing the need for the HEOS Link.

The Denon 4300H and 6300H AVRs will be powered by HEOS when they arrive, along with the Marantz SR7011 and AV7703 but prices and availability are not yet known.

The HEOS technology will be added to other products across the brands in the future and Denon has also said it will be introducing a HEOS AVR. When asked when it would arrive, we were told sometime in 2017 so it's all systems go for HEOS. Watch out Sonos.