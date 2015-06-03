Denon adds HomeCinema soundbar and subwoofer to HEOS wireless multi-room system

Denon has expanded its HEOS wireless multi-room system with a HomeCinema wireless soundbar and subwoofer, expected to be available in July.

The HEOS HomeCinema has been introduced to upgrade the sound of any flat TV, while also working as a speaker for the existing HEOS range that was first introduced last year. The wireless subwoofer will come included with the soundbar.

Inside the soundbar there are dual 2-inch by 5-inch precision drivers running the show for the upper bass and midrange, along with dual 20mm dome tweeters to handle the treble range and extend response of the HEOS HomeCinema to 20kHz. It's a slim soundbar that features a nice premium looking design to fit in nicely with the rest of the HEOS range.

On the rear of the soundbar, you'll find a HDMI input, HDMI output and HDMI ARC, as well as a USB input for mass storage and optical and coaxial inputs, while the one of the sides features the volume control but you can also control the HomeCinema from the HEOS app.

Denon has implemented Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS decoders to the HEOS HomeCinema and there are music and movie DSP modes onboard, as well as a dialogue enhancer and night mode.

The accompanying wireless subwoofer features dual 5.25-inch woofers. The subwoofer can be installed horizontally or vertically while the HEOS HomeCinema can be shelf or wall-mounted, depending on your preference. The HECO HomeCinema looked and sounded good during a demo we had with it but we will be sure to test it properly when we get it in for full review.

The HEOS HomeCinema adds to the existing HEOS range that sports the HEOS 3, HEOS 5 and HEOS 7 wireless speakers, as well as the recently announced HEOS 1 and HEOS 1 Go Pack. All of the HEOS range can be controlled via the HEOS app. Check out the gallery to see some closer shots of the HomeCinema or read our HEOS 1 hands on to see what our first impressions were of the Sonos Play:1 competitor.

The Denon HEOS HomeCinema will cost £599 while the rest of the range starts at £199 for the HEOS 1 up to £499 for the HEOS 7. There is also a HEOS LINK and HEOS AMP available.

