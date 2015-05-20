Denon adds to Heos wireless range with Heos 1 speaker and more

Denon has announced new speaker that'll expand its Heos wireless range.

Called the Heos 1, it's considered the first product in the range intended for both indoor and outdoor use. Denon is also announcing something called the HEOS 1 Go Pack, which will extend the usability and features of the Heos 1.

The Heos 1 is basically a wireless multi-room sound player, while the Heos 1 Go Pack accessory adds a water-resistant design and Bluetooth capability (so you can listen to the Heos 1 anywhere a Wi-Fi connection is not available).

The Heos 1 Go Pack also features a rechargeable battery in order to provide up to six additional hours of music and entertainment. As for the Heos 1 speaker, it's humidity resistant and also splashproof thanks to Splashguard.

Other speaker features include dual-band Wi-Fi, a bi-amped two-way system with custom active EQ and crossover, and a custom woofer and high dispersion tweeter powered by a two-channel Class D amplifier.

It's also available in either black or white colour options and works with the Heos app for iOS and Android, providing you with multi-room audio controls so you can play music in every room from any device, among many other things.

You can expect the £199 Heos 1 and the £79 Heos 1 Go Pack to launch June, but if you pre-order the Heos 1 now through Denon and participating stores, you will get 50 per cent off the Go Pack.

Check out the gallery above to see the differences between the new Heos products. Denon's Heos range also includes three other wireless music players called Heos 3, Heos 5, and Heos 7.