  Denon Cocoon Stream wireless music system offers AirPlay for iOS but is just as capable with Android

Denon has launched the Cocoon Stream, an all-in-one, connected sound system that can play music wirelessly from all manner of devices, including iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, network drives and Android smartphones and tablets.

It features Apple's AirPlay technology, so can play lossless audio from an iOS device or any computer running iTunes, but that's not the limit of its connectivity. You can also hook up an Android device through a dedicated application and play your tunes through it in much the same way as iPhone, iPod touch or iPad owners can. It also works with Windows devices.

Because it also sits on your home network via Wi-Fi, the Cocoon Stream can play music files stored on a network (NAS) drive and has access to internet radio stations too, with three presets available to the user.

Inside, there is advanced digital signal processing, plus a two-way speaker system, large acoustic chamber, Denon's proprietary Dual layer Cones, bass ports and the manufacturer's own amplification technology, to boot.

A heavy aluminium base, fabric and double shot injected back give it a premium feel and there is a USB port to connect your iPod or iPhone to. An auxiliary port is also supplied to hook up an audio source directly.

The Denon Cocoon Stream is available now in either black or white for £250. You can find out more from denon.co.uk.