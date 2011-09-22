Denon DNP-720AE Apple AirPlay enabled network audio player streams in

Denon has announced its first ever network audio player - the Denon DNP-720AE.

The DNP-720AE is designed to breathe some new life into your old stereo setup, by bringing all the modern wireless-free goodies that you'd expect from a modern network player to the party.

For a starters, there's Apple AirPlay on board, out of the box, meaning instant streaming of your iTunes collection from PC, Mac or your iPhone or iPad. There's also a couple of Denon apps in the App Store should you not like Apple's native players.

Android users can make use of the DLNA 1.5 streaming, as can any other DLNA connected devices and NAS drives.

There's internet radio, Last.fm and Napster on board too and Windows 7 "Play to" is also supported. There's only Spotify missing from the party really, but with AirPlay you'll still be able to beam your playlists across using the iOS apps.

There's a USB port on the front for wired playback too and there's even an FM and AM radio packed in with RDS.

Sound processing is guaranteed to be good - this is Denon, after all. There's a 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue audio converter built in and sound tuning is based on Denon's "simple and straight" circuit design with minimum signal paths.

The Denon DNP-720AE will hit shops later this month, priced at £429.99.