Creative launches new GigaWorks speakers
Creative has announced the launch of the GigaWorks T20 Series II, GigaWorks T40 Series II and the GigaWorks T3 speaker system.
The new T20 and T40’s are revamps of existing models and will be available in October at a suggested retail price of 99 and 129 euros for the T20 and T40 respectively.
The new GigaWorks T3 system is described as a high-end 2.1 speaker comprised of "compact and stylish" satellite speakers with audiophile-quality drivers for what's claimed to be a full mid-range and clear highs.
The subwoofer has a high-output Creative "SLAM" design that uses three drivers with the claim that it delivers "deep, refined" bass.
The T3 system also offers a wired remote with volume control, aux-in, headphone out and eco-friendly Low Standby Power technology for minimal power consumption in standby mode.
The GigaWorks T3 speakers will be available in September for around 199 euros.
- Ruark’s stylish MRx connected wireless speaker boasts Spotify Connect and more
- Oppo Digital isn’t going to make those top-notch 4K Blu-ray players anymore
- Last chance! Get two Sonos One speakers for £349 before 4 April
- Como Audio launches multi-room system in the UK, including CD streaming
- The best turntables to help you join the vinyl revival
- Sonos welcomes Audible back to its streaming platform
- Wave hello to B&O Play's new ocean-inspired Spring collection
- The best smart speaker 2018: HomePod alternatives to rival Apple's new super Siri speaker
- A smaller, cheaper Apple HomePod could be on the way
- Bose SoundLink Micro review: Mega sound from the palm-sized portable
Comments