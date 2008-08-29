Creative launches new GigaWorks speakers

Creative has announced the launch of the GigaWorks T20 Series II, GigaWorks T40 Series II and the GigaWorks T3 speaker system.

The new T20 and T40’s are revamps of existing models and will be available in October at a suggested retail price of 99 and 129 euros for the T20 and T40 respectively.

The new GigaWorks T3 system is described as a high-end 2.1 speaker comprised of "compact and stylish" satellite speakers with audiophile-quality drivers for what's claimed to be a full mid-range and clear highs.

The subwoofer has a high-output Creative "SLAM" design that uses three drivers with the claim that it delivers "deep, refined" bass.

The T3 system also offers a wired remote with volume control, aux-in, headphone out and eco-friendly Low Standby Power technology for minimal power consumption in standby mode.

The GigaWorks T3 speakers will be available in September for around 199 euros.