Creative TravelSound i50 gets UK launch

Creative has announced the Creative TravelSound i50 docking speaker, that they say is the perfect gift for second gen iPod shuffle owners this Christmas.

With its "modern" style, compact, one-piece design and slot-in docking, the i50 does indeed appear to offer a tidy little solution for sound for shuffles.

"These speaker are custom designed to complement the style of the iPod shuffle", explains John Keybeck, European brand manager for speakers with Creative.

"It bring users all the benefits of Creative's expertise in speaker design and sound - and they’re so easy to use! Just slot-in the player and start listening!"

Inside the brushed-metal case a combination of four precision microdrivers and digital amplifier claim to deliver full, rich sound.

Music lovers on the move can enjoy up to 21 hours playtime on each charge. The speaker is fitted with a mini-USB port which allows users to recharge the iPod Shuffle and TravelSound i50 system together, while downloading music from the PC.

No UK pricing revealed, but the converted Japanese price from the previous Far East launch put the cost at around £35.