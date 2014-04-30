  Creative Sound BlasterAxx AXX 200 is a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a megaphone

Creative has launched its Sound BlasterAxx AXX 200 Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a megaphone.

The speaker comes with NFC connectivity for fast pairing with mobiles and tablets that can then stream HD music via Bluetooth aptX. Users can also play music directly from a microSD card thanks to a slot in the speaker.

That tower design not only crams in speakers but also 360-degree quad microphones that allow it to double as a conference call device. It can reduce background noise while focusing on the user's voice for the clearest calls, says Creative.

The AXX 200 can be used to quickly record memos, or your rendition of a song, if you tap the built-in record button. It even doubles as a megaphone allowing users to bellow anything they like into the mic and have it blasted loud from the speakers. It works with CrystalVoice FX for a selection of fun real-time voice augmentations – want to change your male voice to female? Done. Or if that's not attention seeking enough there's a loud siren you can use.

Finally the 5200mAh battery, Creative claims, will last a hefty 15 hours. So large is it that users can even use it to charge their devices, like a smartphone.

The Creative Sound BlasterAxx AXX 200, which works with iOS and Android apps is available now for £130.