  Creative Airwave brings NFC to the portable speaker party

Creative Labs has announced a pair of Bluetooth speakers which bring with them the convenience of NFC pairing. The Creative Airwave and Creative Airwave HD Bluetooth speakers will simply need to be tapped with your NFC device to trigger pairing.

There are two models of Airwave: the HD is the larger speaker, costing £129.99, and comes with an amp. Creative says the Airwave HD will produce a bigger sound than you'd expect given its portable nature.

The Airwave HD offers two full range drivers, has an internal rechargeable battery that will give you 7 hours of music on the move and it will support up to two devices connected via Bluetooth.

It supports the aptX codec for high fidelity wireless audio, as well as AAC. It will be available in black or red.

The regular Creative Airwave is smaller in the same triangular design, but with a wider array of colours on offer: blue, grey, pink and green.

The Airwave does have one ace up its sleeve however, as the internal battery here will last for 12 hours, beating that of the HD, and it also supports aptX.

The Creative Airwave speakers have been designed for use with Android and Apple devices, incorporating a mic so you can use it as a speakerphone too.

The speakers will be available from June 2013.