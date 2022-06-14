(Pocket-lint) - Brit brand Cambridge Audio has announced its latest Bluetooth-enabled turntable that is capable of streaming hi-res audio using aptX HD.

The Cambridge Audio Alva ST vinyl deck can be connected wirelessly to compatible amplifiers, headphones or speakers. It supports audio streamimg at up to 24-bit / 48kHz.

It has its own built-in phono stage and sports wired connections too, so you can hook it up to a Hi-Fi system or amp.

The deck features a belt-drive design with electronic speed control. The tonearm has a detachable headshell and is made to keep resonance to a minimum.

The platter is made from die-cast aluminium that is CNC milled for a level and smooth surface. A rubber mat is placed on top to ensure there are no unwanted vibrations.

"The original Alva TT was the world’s first aptX HD Bluetooth turntable, and the reaction to it was beyond all our expectations," said the managing director of Cambridge Audio, Stuart George.

"In response to customer feedback, we are pleased to offer more choice and flexibility by introducing the Alva ST alongside the TT V2. Whether you’re just getting started with the vinyl revival or looking to upgrade your first record player for a step up in performance, the Cambridge Audio Alva ST is there for you to enjoy your growing vinyl collection."

Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings · 14 June 2022

The Alva ST will be available from 15 June 2022, priced at £849 / $999.

Writing by Rik Henderson.